“Republicans for Ukraine”. The Republican Party of the USA launched a pro-Ukrainian advertisement

A group of Republicans wants to change the Republican Partyʼs opinion on US aid to Ukraine, so it launched a pro-Ukraine ad to run during presidential debates.

CNN writes about it.

The advertisement is called "Republicans for Ukraine" and costs $2 million. It will be shown on Fox News nationally.

"We feel a certain urgency. We conduct focus groups with Republican voters and have seen a drop in support for what we believe to be a traditional Republican issue," said project spokesperson Gunner Ramer.

In a survey conducted by SSRS, 55% of respondents, including 71% of Republicans, believe that the US Congress should not authorize additional funding to support Ukraine.