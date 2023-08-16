“Republicans for Ukraine”. The Republican Party of the USA launched a pro-Ukrainian advertisement

A group of Republicans wants to change the Republican Partyʼs opinion on US aid to Ukraine, so it launched a pro-Ukraine ad to run during presidential debates.
CNN writes about it.
The advertisement is called "Republicans for Ukraine" and costs $2 million. It will be shown on Fox News nationally.
"We feel a certain urgency. We conduct focus groups with Republican voters and have seen a drop in support for what we believe to be a traditional Republican issue," said project spokesperson Gunner Ramer.
In a survey conducted by SSRS, 55% of respondents, including 71% of Republicans, believe that the US Congress should not authorize additional funding to support Ukraine.
- Bloomberg wrote that Joe Biden will ask the US Congress for an additional $25 billion and may provide part of the money to Ukraine.
- The total amount of US aid to Ukraine reached $66.2 billion — more than aid to any other country. At the same time, other countries allocated a much larger percentage of GDP to help Ukraine.