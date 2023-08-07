The total amount of US aid to Ukraine reached $66.2 billion. This is more than any other country

The total amount of aid that the US allocates to Ukraine has exceeded the amount of aid to any other state, writes The Washington Post (WP).

The total amount reached $66.2 billion, of which the share of military aid is $43.1 billion, economic support is $20.5 billion, and another $2.6 billion is humanitarian aid.

WP notes that this amount exceeds the bilateral support of other US allies, including the largest recipients of support — Israel, Jordan and Egypt.

According to experts, this is effectively a "US investment in an ally" the likes of which has not been seen since the days of the Marshall Plan. And then the amount of aid, adjusted for inflation, amounted to about $150 billion over three years.

The volume of American aid to Ukraine has already exceeded the value of Twitter ($44 billion), the James Webb space telescope ($10 billion) and the cost of the student loan plan of the Biden administration ($39 billion).

Although the United States is the largest donor to Ukraine, other countries have allocated a much larger percentage of GDP to help Ukraine. Thus, according to the Kiel Institute of World Economy, Europe now spends a larger share of its GDP on Ukraine than the United States.