Russia bombarded Ukraine with missiles manufactured this year, with 30 foreign microcircuits in them

On the morning of August 15, Russia fired at Ukraine, in particular, with Х-101 missiles. These missiles were manufactured by the Russians in April of this year, and they have approximately 30 foreign microcircuits.

This was announced by the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak.

Ukraine transfers this information to partners. Partner governments also work with chip manufacturers and suppliers.

In July, the Presidentʼs Office reported that there were 1,057 foreign components produced by 155 companies in Russian weapons and equipment. Most of these components are produced by American companies Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, Microchip Technology, Intel Corporation, AMD, German Infineon Technologies and Korean Samsung. These components are sold to Russia mainly from China, but a small number of sellers are also located in the European Union, South Korea, Vietnam and Turkey.