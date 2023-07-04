More than a thousand foreign components were founded in Russian weapons

1 057 foreign components produced by 155 companies were counted in Russian weapons and equipment. Most components are produced by American companies.

This is stated in the document of the sanctions group of the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and Miked McFaul. There is evidence that Western countries continue to help Russia in the war.

For example, on June 13, 2023, a Russian X-101 missile hit a five-story building in Kryvyi Rih, killing 11 people, including one child. This rocket carried 53 critical components from other countries.

Thus, the authorities analyzed 1 057 foreign components from Russian military equipment, which were produced by 155 companies. The study found that critical components found on the battlefield since April 2022 belong to a wide range of weapons. It is about:

Iskander-K and Kalibr missiles;

drones (Orlan and Corsair);

armored vehicles;

artillery;

T-72 tanks,

missiles for Tornado-G anti-aircraft missiles;

Typhoon-K cars;

helicopters;

radar combat stations.

Most components are produced by American companies Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, Microchip Technology, Intel Corporation, AMD, German Infineon Technologies and Korean Samsung. Exports of critical components from the United States to Russia, manufactured by Intel Corporation, exceeded $700 million in 2022 (previously it was $500 million).

This product is sold to Russia mainly from China, but a small number of sellers are also located in the European Union, South Korea, Vietnam and Turkey.

In 2022, such critical foreign components in Russian weapons were estimated at $2.9 billion. Despite the sanctions, their imports have not stopped: after an initial drop in imports in April-May 2022, volumes have recovered to levels comparable to pre-invasion trade.