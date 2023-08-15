Hundreds of apartments and more than ten buildings were damaged in Lviv region due to Russian shelling. There are victims

On the night of August 15, the Russian occupiers massively attacked Ukraine with rockets, in particular the Lviv region. There is destruction and victims.

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi writes about this.

In Lviv, fragments of rockets fell on apartment buildings on Patona and Kakhovska streets. Fires started there, people were evacuated. Hundreds of apartments were damaged, 500 windows were broken.

Four people were injured and are being treated. Minor fires also occurred in other parts of Lviv. In one of the hypermarkets, the ceiling collapsed due to falling rocket fragments.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

10 houses were damaged in the village of Stavchany. People received minor injuries. Houses in the village of Suhovolya were also damaged.