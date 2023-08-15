Russia massively shelled Ukraine at night. Explosions rang out in Lviv, Lutsk, and Dnipro

On the night of August 15, the Russian occupiers launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Explosions rang out in Lviv, Lutsk, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

The mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi reported that there was a hit in a residential building in the city, on the upper floors of which a fire broke out. He writes that there were "many downed missiles."

House in Lviv. Андрій Садовий / Telegram

Andriy Sadovy showed the consequences of a Russian rocket hitting the yard of a kindergarten. A hole 9 meters deep and 20 meters in diameter formed there. In the building opposite, more than a hundred apartments were damaged, 500 windows were broken. Four people receive medical assistance.

In Volyn, the Air Defense Forces worked at night, but there is an "strike" at one of the industrial enterprises in Lutsk, noted the head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration Yuriy Pohulyajko. Three people died. Several victims are in hospital.

A fire broke out at an enterprise in Dnipro due to Russian shelling. Two people were injured, wrote the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak. The fire covered more than 800 square meters in total. It was contained. According to Lysak, air defense shot down 7 X-101/555 cruise missiles over Dnipropetrovsk region.

Residents of Zaporizhzhia also reported the sounds of explosions at night, but the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council Anatoly Kurtev wrote in the morning that "no emergency situations were recorded."

In the Khmelnytskyi region, the anti-aircraft defense worked at night. It passed without casualties or damage. In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, anti-aircraft defense shot down a rocket, fragments of which fell on a private yard and damaged a house and farm buildings. There are no casualties.