203 buildings were damaged by the night attack in Odesa

A massive missile and drone attack damaged 203 buildings in Odesa — the Defense Forces shot down all aerial targets, but the debris and blast wave caused extensive destruction.

This was reported by the press service of the Odesa City Council.

Among the damaged buildings are seven educational institutions, one of which is an architectural monument. The inspection of buildings continues — operative headquarters are working in the city.

The media spread photos of the burned-out Fozzy hypermarket in Odesa, and people on social networks assumed that such destruction could only have been caused by a direct hit by a drone or a missile.

In a comment to Babel, the Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat assured that the anti-aircraft missile had shot down all the targets. Fozzy burned down solely due to fire. He explained that Shahed drones fly at low altitude and when they are shot down, there is a very large scattering of burning debris. This gives a large destructive blast wave.

According to him, a building with one window broken is also considered damaged — thatʼs why the statistics are so high.

"It should be understood that the drone contains 40 kilograms of explosives and it flies at a level of 50-100 meters (depending on the programming) — accordingly, when it is shot down, there will be a large blast wave, after which debris will fall," the spokesman noted.