Air Force: Air defense shot down all missiles and drones at night

On the night of August 14, the Russians launched several waves of attack drones and cruise missiles over Odesa. Air defense forces shot down all 15 Shahed-136/131 and eight Kalibr missiles.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

The drones flew from the southeastern direction (Prymorsko-Akhtarsk), and the Kalibr missiles flew from the Black Sea (a frigate in the Yalta area).

To destroy aerial targets, the military used anti-aircraft guided missiles and small arms.

Meanwhile, in the direction of Bakhmut, an anti-aircraft missile unit shot down a Russian helicopter, the type of which is still being specified.