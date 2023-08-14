At night, the occupiers attacked Odesa with missiles and drones. There are victims

On the night of August 14, the Russian invaders attacked Odesa, using, according to preliminary information, 15 attack drones and eight Kalibr sea-based missiles.
The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine write about this, adding that the anti-aircraft defense repelled the Russian attacks.
Debris damaged a hypermarket, a hostel, cars, and the blast wave knocked out windows and balconies in houses. Fires broke out in a hypermarket and another facility.
The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported on the three victims who received medical assistance.
- On July 21, the Russian military attacked an infrastructure facility in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district of the Odesa region with missiles.
- On the night of July 21, the Russians hit the Odesa region with “Kalibr” missiles and hit an agricultural enterprise, damaging agricultural and rescue equipment, granaries.
- On the night of July 20, Russian troops attacked Odesa. The administrative building, several residential buildings, and the premises of the Chinese Consulate General were destroyed. One person died, five people were injured.
- On July 23, in the middle of the night , the Russians once again launched rocket attacks on Odesa. One person died, 19 were injured. Then the occupiers destroyed the Savior and Transfiguration Cathedral.