At night, the occupiers attacked Odesa with missiles and drones. There are victims

On the night of August 14, the Russian invaders attacked Odesa, using, according to preliminary information, 15 attack drones and eight Kalibr sea-based missiles.

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine write about this, adding that the anti-aircraft defense repelled the Russian attacks.

Debris damaged a hypermarket, a hostel, cars, and the blast wave knocked out windows and balconies in houses. Fires broke out in a hypermarket and another facility.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported on the three victims who received medical assistance.