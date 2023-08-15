The Air Force: Air defense destroyed 16 cruise missiles over Ukraine

On the night of August 15, the Air Defense Forces shot down 16 Russian cruise missiles in the sky over Ukraine. Among the destroyed are Kalibr missiles, X-101/X-555.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, there were 28 launches of cruise missiles of various types. They also recorded 8 launches of S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles over the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Four X-22 cruise missiles were launched by the Russians from six Tu-22M3 long-range aircraft (airfields based in Soltsy, Shaykovka). Another 20 X-101/X-555 missiles were fired from 11 strategic aviation planes (airfields based in Engels, Olenegorsk). And four Kalibr missiles flew from the frigate from the waters of the Black Sea (Yalta region).