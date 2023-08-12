The government met with diplomats from 58 countries. Two points of the peace formula were discussed

The head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak, the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, representatives of the government and parliament held a meeting with diplomats from 58 countries. They discussed Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs peace formula, namely its two points — energy security and prevention of escalation of war and repetition of aggression.
This was reported by the press service of the Presidentʼs Office.
This is the fifth meeting with diplomats. This time it took place in the Cabinet of Ministers. Some of the diplomats were present for the first time. In particular, diplomats from European countries, Japan, Great Britain, Egypt, Brazil, the USA, Canada, South Korea, India, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Ethiopia and Jordan participated live and in video format. UN representatives were also present.
The participants of the meeting discussed the negotiations that took place in Saudi Arabia, as well as the Global Peace Summit, which Ukraine plans to hold by the end of the year.
The Ukrainian side told the diplomats about preparations for winter and protection of the energy system. Yermak spoke about the security guarantees, to which 13 countries have already joined, and about the beginning of negotiations with the USA and Britain regarding the conclusion of bilateral security guarantees.
- On July 12, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 countries agreed on "security guarantees" for Ukraine, which include the supply of modern military equipment, training of the Ukrainian military, intelligence sharing and assistance in the field of cyber defense. This is a framework document — the G7 leaders agreed not on the specific parameters of security guarantees, but on their framework. Ukraine will sign specific contracts with each guarantor separately.
- Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, Portugal, Romania and Latvia have already joined these guarantees.
- On August 6, negotiations regarding Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs peace formula were held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The summit was attended by representatives of more than 40 countries from Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Africa, North and South America, as well as UN officials.
- Andriy Yermak said that in Jeddah the participating states did not agree on all points of the peace formula, but the dialogue on controversial issues continues. The problematic item is the justice item, which provides for punishment of the Russian political leadership and compensation for Ukraine.
- Yermak also said that Ukraine plans to hold several summits regarding the formula. The first will be constitutive — on it, the peace formula should be approved as a basis. Then several summits for each of the points. The final summit is supposed to record the end of the war. The final involves the participation of Russia, but on the condition that there will be no occupying forces in Ukraine.