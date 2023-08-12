The government met with diplomats from 58 countries. Two points of the peace formula were discussed

The head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak, the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, representatives of the government and parliament held a meeting with diplomats from 58 countries. They discussed Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs peace formula, namely its two points — energy security and prevention of escalation of war and repetition of aggression.

This was reported by the press service of the Presidentʼs Office.

This is the fifth meeting with diplomats. This time it took place in the Cabinet of Ministers. Some of the diplomats were present for the first time. In particular, diplomats from European countries, Japan, Great Britain, Egypt, Brazil, the USA, Canada, South Korea, India, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Ethiopia and Jordan participated live and in video format. UN representatives were also present.

The participants of the meeting discussed the negotiations that took place in Saudi Arabia, as well as the Global Peace Summit, which Ukraine plans to hold by the end of the year.

The Ukrainian side told the diplomats about preparations for winter and protection of the energy system. Yermak spoke about the security guarantees, to which 13 countries have already joined, and about the beginning of negotiations with the USA and Britain regarding the conclusion of bilateral security guarantees.