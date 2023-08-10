The MP Oleksandr Dubinsky was given a preventive measure — an electronic bracelet and personal bonds

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for the MP Oleksandr Dubinsky, who is suspected of forging documents for traveling abroad.
The court made its decision on August 10.
Also, Dubinsky must hand in his foreign passport, cannot travel outside the Kyiv region, and must appear at every summons of the investigator.
The preventive measure is valid until October 8.
- On August 3, the Security Service of Ukraine searched Oleksandr Dubinsky to check the legality of his departure abroad. He left Ukraine allegedly to accompany his father to a foreign medical facility for treatment. However, his father went abroad and returned from there on his own. Dubinsky himself, while abroad, signed official documents, which may indicate their forgery. At the end of July, Dubinsky said that he received permission to leave to accompany his cancer-stricken father. Blogger Anton Shvets later reported that the MP was on vacation with a woman in Spain. Already on August 9, Dubinsky received suspicion, he called the case "political".
- On February 1, 2021, Dubinsky was expelled from the "Servant of the People" faction. On March 14, the MP Oleksandr Dubinsky was removed from the post of head of the Kyiv regional organization "Servant of the People".
- On January 11, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against seven people and four organizations for interfering in the US elections. Dubinsky was among them. Sanctions were introduced because of Derkachʼs so-called tapes about Joe Bidenʼs alleged interference in Ukraineʼs internal affairs.