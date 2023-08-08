Zelensky: If Russia continues to attack Ukrainian ports, it risks being left without ships

If Russia continues to attack Ukrainian ports, it risks being left without ships.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an interview with journalists from Latin American countries.

“We donʼt have many weapons, but if they keep firing, they could be out of ships by the end of the war. [...] We want to show that they donʼt have to influence everyone. [...] Why should they decide what we can produce and export?" Zelensky noted.