Russia spoiled 40,000 tons of grain in the ports on the Danube coast

On the night of August 2, the Russians spoiled 40,000 tons of grain in the Danube ports. The port of Izmail was the most affected.

This was announced by the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

According to him, African countries, China and Israel were waiting for this grain. He showed the destroyed infrastructure of the ports on the Danube coast.

1 8













Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Олександр Кубраков / Facebook

"Ukrainian grain is irreplaceable for the world and cannot be replaced by any other country in the coming years. That is why any disruption of logistics chains causes shortages and price jumps that affect every person in the world," said Kubrakov.

Reuters previously reported that wheat prices on the Chicago Stock Exchange jumped 5% after the attack and later rose another 1.2% to $6.60 per bushel.