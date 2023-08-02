Russia spoiled 40,000 tons of grain in the ports on the Danube coast

On the night of August 2, the Russians spoiled 40,000 tons of grain in the Danube ports. The port of Izmail was the most affected.
This was announced by the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.
According to him, African countries, China and Israel were waiting for this grain. He showed the destroyed infrastructure of the ports on the Danube coast.
"Ukrainian grain is irreplaceable for the world and cannot be replaced by any other country in the coming years. That is why any disruption of logistics chains causes shortages and price jumps that affect every person in the world," said Kubrakov.
Reuters previously reported that wheat prices on the Chicago Stock Exchange jumped 5% after the attack and later rose another 1.2% to $6.60 per bushel.
- On July 17, the Kremlin announced that it was withdrawing from the "grain agreement". Already on July 19, Russian troops carried out a missile and drone attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa, targeting the grain and oil terminals. Ukraine said that Russian troops targeted 26 port facilities, five civilian ships, and 180,000 tons of grain in nine days.
- Earlier, Reuters wrote that the port of Izmail on the Danube coast was the main target of the drone attack on the night of August 2.
- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed with Russian dictator Putin about his visit to Turkey. The date is still unknown. During the phone conversation, Erdogan stressed the importance of the "grain agreement" and the Turkish side will continue to make efforts to extend it.