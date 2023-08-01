Forbes writes that three foreign ships passed the “Russian blockade” in the Black Sea, but this is not entirely true

Three foreign vessels passed through the "Russian blockade" under the surveillance of NATO aircraft and stopped at one of the Ukrainian grain ports in the Danube Delta.

This is reported by Forbes USA.

The Greek and Israeli vessels passed through the Bosphorus to Ismail, and the Turkish-Georgian vessel entered from northern Turkey. The ships went with their transponders on, not hiding their course. This is the first passage of foreign ships to Ukrainian ports after Russiaʼs withdrawal from the "grain agreement".

The ships were monitored by four NATO reconnaissance aircraft: a US Navy P-8 patrol aircraft, a military Challenger surface-scanning radar, a US Air Force RQ-4 drone and a NATO E-3 early warning aircraft.

According to journalists, the planes had no weapons, but there were NATO fighters on duty in Romania at the time, including Italian Eurofighters and Romanian F-16s.

Later, the site Latifundist.com, with reference to the co-founder of the logistics company Soul Marine, writes that since the beginning of the full-scale war, all ships heading to Ukrainian ports on the Danube pass through the Bosphorus without any additional inspections, commissions, or approvals. This was the case before the appearance of the "grain corridor", during its operation, and remains so to this day. That is, there is currently no grain blockade there.

Markus Johnson, a representative of the OSINT community, is indicated as the primary source of the Forbes news. However, he mistakenly tied the origin of the ships to the ports from which they left. In fact, the AMS 1 vessel is not Israeli but flies the flag of Sierra Leone. The Sahin 2 ship is not Greek, and the Yilmaz Kaptan is Georgian (both are under the Vanuatu flag).

Andrii Klymenko, head of the Monitoring Group of the Institute of Black Sea Strategic Studies and editor-in-chief of BlackSeaNews, generally believes that the term "grain blockade" is not very appropriate for Danube ports.

"The term "grain blockade" could still be understood in relation to the ports of the Odesa region because there was a "grain corridor" there, which does not exist yet. This term is not very appropriate for the Danube ports. Like just "blockade". A blockade is when warships obstruct the passage of ships, that is, require them to stop, turn around, conduct inspections, etc. As far as I know, so far, everything has been limited to warnings over the walkie-talkie in very poor English. And messages about mining. And everyone understood that the sailors wanted to be "taken lightly," he explained on Facebook.