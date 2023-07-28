Romania will increase the capacity of grain supply from Ukraine

Romania plans to expand one of the key transit routes for the export of Ukrainian grain after Russiaʼs withdrawal from the "grain agreement".

This was stated by the Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu to the Bloomberg agency.

According to her, Bucharest "is in close contact with Ukraine to determine the best options for increasing and accelerating this transit."

"The security situation of course is not easy, but we are very much committed to continue to help Ukraine," she emphasized.

The Black Sea port in Constanta, which was modernized by Romania, is currently the best option for Ukrainian companies due to its proximity and cost.

Bucharest has increased port capacity in Constanta and restored closed rail links with Ukraine, and is working to recruit much-needed pilots to guide ships through the Sulin Canal to Ukrainian ports on the Danube River.

According to Gabriel Covrig, who is responsible for pilot shipping, already in August, the number of pilots on the river channel in Romania will begin to gradually increase to 60 from the current 40 "due to bringing back retired personnel and navy captains, it will boost transport capacity through the channel by 50%."