Germany sent a new batch of military aid to Ukraine. It has a Gepard, drones and all-terrain vehicles

Germany provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid, which included dozens of reconnaissance drones and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.
This is stated on the website of the German government.
Ukraine received ten tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn 206 (had eight), six Gepard (there were 40) and thousands of ammunition for them, more than two and a half thousand smoke artillery shells of 155 mm caliber, 20 reconnaissance UAVs RQ-35 Heidrun, 13 reconnaissance drones Vector, eight ambulance, eight dental sterilizers.
- At the end of June, Germany handed over to the Ukrainian military trucks, a radar station, bridges for a bridge-builder, etc.
- In May, Germany informed about €2.7 billion in aid to Ukraine. According to a statement from the German Ministry of Defense, the package will include 30 Leopard 1 tanks, 15 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, more than 200 reconnaissance drones and four IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems.
- Germany will also supply ammunition for howitzers to Ukraine. A contract for 20 000 shells has already been signed for the next two years. The value of the deal is about €60 million, which will be provided by the German government.
- In July, Germany handed over an aid package to Ukraine, which included engineering equipment and means of combating drones.