Germany sent a new batch of military aid to Ukraine. It has a Gepard, drones and all-terrain vehicles

Germany provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid, which included dozens of reconnaissance drones and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.

This is stated on the website of the German government.

Ukraine received ten tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn 206 (had eight), six Gepard (there were 40) and thousands of ammunition for them, more than two and a half thousand smoke artillery shells of 155 mm caliber, 20 reconnaissance UAVs RQ-35 Heidrun, 13 reconnaissance drones Vector, eight ambulance, eight dental sterilizers.