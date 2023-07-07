Germany transferred a new batch of military aid to Ukraine. Here is the list

Germany handed Ukraine another package of military aid, which includes engineering equipment and means of combating drones.

This is stated on the website of the German government.

Ukraine received another bridge for Beaver armored bridge-laying vehicles, a Beaver armored bridge-laying vehicle, a DACHS armored engineering vehicle, six 8x8 HX81 heavy-duty tractors and three semi-trailers, as well as three radio jammers and two anti-drone sensors.