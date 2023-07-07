Germany transferred a new batch of military aid to Ukraine. Here is the list

Germany handed Ukraine another package of military aid, which includes engineering equipment and means of combating drones.
This is stated on the website of the German government.
Ukraine received another bridge for Beaver armored bridge-laying vehicles, a Beaver armored bridge-laying vehicle, a DACHS armored engineering vehicle, six 8x8 HX81 heavy-duty tractors and three semi-trailers, as well as three radio jammers and two anti-drone sensors.
- At the end of June, Germany handed over to the Ukrainian military trucks, a radar station, bridges for a bridge-builder, etc.
- In May, Germany informed about €2.7 billion in aid to Ukraine. According to the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Germany, the package will include 30 Leopard 1 tanks, 15 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, more than 200 reconnaissance drones and four IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems.
- Germany will also supply ammunition for howitzers to Ukraine. A contract for the supply of 20 000 shells has already been signed for the next two years. The value of the deal is about €60 million, these funds will be provided by the German government.