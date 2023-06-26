Germany will pay for the order of ammunition for Ukraine

Germany will supply ammunition for howitzers to Ukraine. A contract for the supply of 20 000 shells has already been signed for the next two years. The value of the deal is about €60 million, these funds will be provided by the German government.

Der Spiegel reports on the relevant framework agreement of the Ministry of Defense of Germany with the German concern Rheinmetall, submitted for approval to the budget committee of the Bundestag.

Up to 333,000 155-millimeter ammunition is planned to be delivered to the Bundeswehr warehouses by 2029, which, in particular, will be used to supply the Defense Forces.