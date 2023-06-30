Germany transferred a new batch of military aid to Ukraine. Here is the list

Germany handed over a new package of military aid to Ukraine.
This was reported in the German government.
The new batch included: 16 Zetros trucks, a TRML-4D radar station, a demining system, three bridges for the Beaver bridge-builder and two border patrol vehicles.
- In May, Germany announced €2.7 billion in aid to Ukraine. According to a statement from the German Ministry of Defense, the package will include 30 Leopard 1 tanks, 15 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, more than 200 reconnaissance drones and four IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems.
- Germany will also supply ammunition for howitzers to Ukraine. A contract for the supply of 20 000 shells has already been signed for the next two years. The value of the deal is about €60 million, these funds will be provided by the German government.