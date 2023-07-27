Two rockets were shot down in the suburbs of Vinnytsia the day before. People were injured by the debris

On July 26, the Air Defense Forces shot down two Russian Kalibr missiles in the suburbs of Vinnytsia.
This was reported by the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Serhiy Borzov.
Five people were injured by rocket debris. They were given medical assistance. There is no threat to life.
The debris also damaged utility and technical premises. Damages are still being determined.
- On the night of July 26, the occupiers released two Kalibr missiles and eight kamikaze drones over Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed all drones.
- Kalibr missiles attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa — there was damage and casualties. The occupiers hit one of the administrative buildings of the port and killed a civilian employee. The equipment of one of the cargo terminals was also damaged, the security building and two cars were destroyed.
- In the evening of July 26, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 36 enemy air targets. The missiles entered the airspace of Ukraine from the south-eastern direction, went to the west, constantly changing the direction of flight.