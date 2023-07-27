News

Two rockets were shot down in the suburbs of Vinnytsia the day before. People were injured by the debris

Liza Brovko
On July 26, the Air Defense Forces shot down two Russian Kalibr missiles in the suburbs of Vinnytsia.

This was reported by the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Serhiy Borzov.

Five people were injured by rocket debris. They were given medical assistance. There is no threat to life.

The debris also damaged utility and technical premises. Damages are still being determined.