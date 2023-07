Anti-aircraft defense shot down two Kalibr missiles during a daytime attack on July 26. This was reported by the Air Force.

Both missiles were shot down in the Vinnytsia region.

In addition, around 17:00 cruise missiles were launched from 12 Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea region. The Air Force also reports on the probable danger of launching ballistic missiles in the southeast. Estimated time of arrival of missiles to Ukraine — 17:40.