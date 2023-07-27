At night, the occupiers released 2 Kalibr missiles and 8 kamikaze drones over Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed all drones

On the night of July 26, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces detected two launches of Kalibr cruise missiles from a submarine in the Black Sea. Eight Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones were flying from the direction of Prymorsko-Akhtarsk.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed all eight drones in Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.
- Kalibr missiles attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa — there was damage and casualties. The occupiers hit one of the administrative buildings of the port and killed a civilian employee. The equipment of one of the cargo terminals was also damaged, the security building and two cars were destroyed.