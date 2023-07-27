The Russians hit the port infrastructure of Odesa with Kalibr missiles

On the night of July 27, Russian troops attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa.

This was reported in the Operational Command "South".

Kalibr missiles were fired from a submarine in the Black Sea at a critically low altitude, which made it difficult to detect them.

The occupiers hit one of the administrative buildings of the port and killed a civilian employee. The equipment of one of the cargo terminals was also damaged, the security building and two cars were destroyed.