The Air Force shot down 36 missiles during the massive attack

On July 26, during two alarms, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 36 enemy air targets:

3 Kalibr cruise missiles;

33 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk.

According to detailed information, not two but three Kalibr cruise missiles were destroyed at noon.

Around 17:00, the Russians attacked Ukraine from the Caspian Sea region with Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles.

The launches of 36 missiles from eight Tu-95MS strategic bombers were recorded.

The missiles entered the airspace of Ukraine from the south-eastern direction and went to the West, constantly changing the direction of flight.

In addition, around 19:00, the occupiers raised MiG-31K fighters into the sky and struck with four Kh-47 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles in the direction of Khmelnytskyi region.

Information regarding the consequences of Kh-47 "Kinzhal" launches is being clarified.