The leader of the DPRK Kim Jong Un showed the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation prohibited ballistic missiles and drones

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu together with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a defense exhibition in Pyongyang. The banned DPRK ballistic missiles were presented there.

Reuters writes about this.

A Russian delegation arrived in North Korea this week for the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, celebrated in North Korea as "Victory Day." This is Shoiguʼs first visit to the DPRK after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The photo shows ballistic missiles and a drone. Shoigu handed Kim a letter from the Russian president, and Kim Jong Un thanked Putin.

North Koreaʼs Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam said that North Korea fully supports Russiaʼs "battle for justice" and the protection of its sovereignty. And Shoigu, during a speech at a reception at the Ministry of Defense of the DPRK, called the North Korean army "the strongest in the world."

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said that Russiaʼs contacts with North Korea are taking place at a time when the Kremlin is trying to buy weapons.

"Itʼs no secret... Putin is turning to other countries for help and support in waging his war in Ukraine. And that includes, as we know, some contacts with North Korea," he noted.