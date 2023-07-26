The IOC did not invite Russia and Belarus to the 2024 Olympic Games

Belarus and Russia did not receive an invitation from the International Olympic Committee to the Summer Olympics to be held next summer in Paris. The International Olympic Committee sent invitations to 203 countries, excluding Guatemala, Russia and Belarus.

These three countries will not be represented under their flags at the Olympics in Paris.

At the same time, the decision regarding the performances of Russian and Belarusian athletes has not yet been made. Until recently, the benchmark for making this decision was September-October. However, IOC President Thomas Bach said that the IOC had not set a specific time frame for a verdict on the matter. "As soon as we have a clear picture, we will make a decision," explained the head of the Olympic movement.

The Olympic Games will be held in July-August 2024. Most likely, Russia and Belarus will not compete there in team sports. On the other hand, the probability of the appearance of Belarusian and Russian athletes in individual competitions in the status of "neutral" remains quite high.