The Badminton World Federation extended the ban on participation in tournaments for Russians and Belarusians

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) suspended Russian and Belarusian athletes from the competition. Thus, it extended the effect of previously introduced sanctions.

The BWF press service writes about it.

The Badminton Federation made the decision for security reasons and out of solidarity with Ukraine. In the statement, they wrote that despite the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee, the BWF does not see a "satisfactory justification" for admitting the Russian and Belarusian national teams.

"Given the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and Belarus is ongoing, and recent precedence of governments interfering and blocking athletes’ participation in sporting events as a vehicle to sanction instead of allowing sport to build bridges and promote solidarity between all people, we feel that such fears for safety have not been exacerbated," she explained. the Badminton World Federation its decision.

Russians or Belarusians can participate in badminton competitions as individual athletes in a neutral status if they do not support the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine.