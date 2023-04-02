The IOC criticized the Ukrainian governmentʼs decision to boycott joint competitions with Russians and Belarusians

The International Olympic Committee criticized the decision of the Ukrainian government not to allow athletes to participate in the qualifying competitions for the 2024 Olympics, shared with Russians and Belarusians.
Reuters writes about it.
According to the IOC, this will harm only Ukrainian athletes.
"If implemented, such a decision would only hurt the Ukrainian athlete community, and in no way impact the war that the world wants to stop, and that the IOC has so vehemently condemned. The IOC has always maintained that it is not up to governments to decide which athletes can participate in which international competitions," the Olympic organization said in a statement.
The IOC also noted that there are currently "too many wars, armed conflicts and crises" in the world, but this did not prevent athletes from competing with each other at previous Olympics, despite the fact that "their countries are in a state of war or conflict."
- On January 25, it became known that Russian and Belarusian athletes were recommended to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris under a neutral flag. At the same time, the IOC will check each athlete for compliance with the rules of the Olympic Charter and the World Anti-Doping Code. In particular, they will be required not to support the war in Ukraine. In case of non-compliance with the conditions, the participant will be eliminated. In response to such a position, Zelensky invited the head of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, to Bakhmut so that he would understand that neutrality does not exist.
- 35 countries opposed the admission of Russians and Belarusians to international sports competitions due to the war in Ukraine.
- The head of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach , supported the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to the Olympic Games under a neutral flag.
- On March 31, the Government of Ukraine decided that Ukrainian athletes will not participate in tournaments where Russians and Belarusians will compete.