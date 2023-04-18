The International Basketball Federation banned Russian athletes from participating in the 2024 Olympic Games

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) did not allow the Russian national team to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The press service of the organization writes about this with reference to the decision of the executive committee.

There they approved the list of participants in the pre-qualification Olympic tournament, which did not include the Russian menʼs national team. Bulgaria entered these competitions instead of Russia.

FIBA claims that they were guided by the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee.

In total, 28 teams, including the Ukrainian team, will participate in the qualifying tournament. It will take place from 12 to 20 August 2023 and will determine the two teams that will represent their countries at the Olympics in Paris next year.