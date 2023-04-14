The Ministry of Sports of Ukraine forbade the national teams to participate in competitions where Russians or Belarusians will participate

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine has published an order prohibiting Ukrainian national teams from competing in tournaments where athletes from Russia or Belarus will participate.

From now on, all representatives of the national teams must boycott competitions in Olympic, non-Olympic and Paralympic sports, if Russians or Belarusians are present there.

The agency is going to monitor the participation of representatives of all-Ukrainian sports federations with national status in order to prevent them from participating in competitions involving Russian or Belarusian athletes.