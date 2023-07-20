Politico: Western partners will focus not on supplies, but on repairs of military equipment sent to Ukraine

The focus of Western partners has significantly shifted to the repair and maintenance of weapons transferred to Ukraine. They realize that the war can last for months and years.

Pentagon spokesman William LaPlante told Politico.

During the 17 months of war, Ukraine has accumulated a stunning and diverse arsenal of equipment that needs to be repaired. Maintaining the operational condition of the military equipment handed over to the Ukrainians is one of the main functions of the 22-nation working group led by LaPlante. It is headed by the USA, Poland and Great Britain.

The group regularly meets with the Ukrainian military and asks about their needs. According to the representative of the Pentagon, Ukraine has already been helped to create a supply support service that oversees more than four thousand supply lines of spare parts for Western equipment transferred to the Ukrainian army.

"We make sure that Ukrainians have everything they need. And if spare parts need to be delivered from the country to the other end of the world, we provide delivery. So now most of the work is in health care,” William LaPlante noted.

The US has also translated more than 700 technical manuals for Western weapons into Ukrainian and has approached defense firms around the world to provide technical data packages for these systems.