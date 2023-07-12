Media: Germany abandoned the idea of creating a “Leopard” tank repair center in Poland

The German government refused to create a center on the territory of Poland for the repair of Leopard tanks, which were handed over to Ukraine.
Handelsblatt was informed about it by sources familiar with the matter.
According to the interlocutors of the newspaper, the reason for this decision was the inflated price expectations of the Polish side. It should be officially announced in the near future.
The publication emphasizes that there is an urgent need in Ukraine to repair the damaged western vehicle against the background of counteroffensive operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
- Earlier, a Spiegel material appeared that Berlin and Warsaw, for a number of reasons, cannot agree on the creation of a center while the tanks are waiting for repairs. German tank builders believe that the controversy surrounding the tank hub is politically motivated.
- On June 13, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius promised to increase the supply of refurbished Leopard 1 A5 tanks to Ukraine amid recent reports of the loss of several Leopard 2 tanks at the front.