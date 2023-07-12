Kyiv resident shared a video about the work of air defense on social networks. She was declared a suspect

A resident of Kyiv shared a video of the work of the Anti-Aircraft Defense (AAD) in the messenger. For this, she was informed of the suspicion of spreading information about the location of the Armed Forces under martial law (Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code).

The press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this.

In May 2023, a woman took a video on her phone with the location of the air defense system and the results of its work, and then sent it to the messenger.

The law enforcement officers quickly found the mallet, searched her apartment and seized the phone. Now they are choosing a preventive measure for her.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office notes that earlier her close relative did the same thing, her case has already been referred to the court.