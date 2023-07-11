Bloomberg: G7 countries will provide individual security guarantees to Ukraine

The leaders of the G7 countries are approaching the conclusion of an agreement on the start of negotiations with Kyiv on bilateral security guarantees, which should strengthen Ukraineʼs defense capabilities and deter future Russian aggression.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources.

This announcement is expected to be part of the declaration of most of the G7 leaders on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius. The guarantees are still under discussion, and their content and signatories may change before they are announced.

Among the guarantees, most likely, will be the supply of modern military equipment for fighting in the air, on land and at sea, with a priority on air defense systems, long-range artillery and armored vehicles.

Allies will also continue to provide Ukraine with financial support, help in reconstruction and reconstruction. In the meantime, Russian assets will remain frozen until Moscow compensates Ukraine for the damage caused by the war.

The G7 leaders also promised to consult with Ukraine on the steps to be taken in the event of future Russian attacks.

Other non-G7 countries will be able to join these guarantees.

For its part, Ukraine will undertake to continue a series of reforms, in particular in the law enforcement, judicial system, economy, as well as security and defense sectors.