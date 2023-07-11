Bloomberg: G7 countries will provide individual security guarantees to Ukraine

The leaders of the G7 countries are approaching the conclusion of an agreement on the start of negotiations with Kyiv on bilateral security guarantees, which should strengthen Ukraineʼs defense capabilities and deter future Russian aggression.
Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources.
This announcement is expected to be part of the declaration of most of the G7 leaders on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius. The guarantees are still under discussion, and their content and signatories may change before they are announced.
Among the guarantees, most likely, will be the supply of modern military equipment for fighting in the air, on land and at sea, with a priority on air defense systems, long-range artillery and armored vehicles.
Allies will also continue to provide Ukraine with financial support, help in reconstruction and reconstruction. In the meantime, Russian assets will remain frozen until Moscow compensates Ukraine for the damage caused by the war.
The G7 leaders also promised to consult with Ukraine on the steps to be taken in the event of future Russian attacks.
Other non-G7 countries will be able to join these guarantees.
For its part, Ukraine will undertake to continue a series of reforms, in particular in the law enforcement, judicial system, economy, as well as security and defense sectors.
- On July 11-12, a summit of NATO countries is held in Vilnius. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that at this summit, the Alliance should make a political decision: to present a timetable for Ukraineʼs accession or to undertake to do so by the end of the year, so that this would be a signal to Russia. On the eve of the summit, Kuleba informed that the NATO allies, after negotiations, decided to remove the membership action plan from Ukraineʼs path to the Alliance.
- On July 11, it became known that US President Joe Biden advocated for a simplified procedure for Ukraineʼs accession to NATO, i.e. for the cancellation of the Membership Action Plan.
- On July 7, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg informed that the Alliance will make three key decisions regarding Ukraine at the summit.
- The US, Germany and Hungary are resisting attempts by Poland and the Baltic states to offer Ukraine a plan for NATO membership at the Alliance summit. Polish President Andrzej Duda calls for Ukraine to join NATO. However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron prefer to discuss security guarantees. France, Germany, Great Britain and the USA can become guarantors.