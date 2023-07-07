NATO Secretary General: At the summit, the Alliance will make three key decisions regarding Ukraine

On the eve of the July summit in Vilnius, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the leaders will make three key decisions regarding Ukraine. In particular, he expects them to confirm Kyivʼs future membership in the defense bloc.

He informed about this at a press conference, the correspondent of "Europeyska Pravda" ["European Truth"] reports.

According to him, NATO members will agree on a multi-year support program that will help create full compatibility between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the armies of the Alliance countries.

Also, a Ukraine-NATO council will be launched at the summit to increase the level of political ties. Stoltenberg confirmed that President Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in the first meeting of this council.