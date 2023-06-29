NATO Secretary General: Ukraineʼs membership will be discussed after the summit in Vilnius

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraineʼs future membership in the Alliance will be discussed after the July summit in Vilnius. He is sure that the allies "will send a very strong signal of support to Ukraine."

He said this in Brussels before the start of the EU leadersʼ meeting, reports Ukrinform.

According to him, the most important thing now is to preserve the sovereignty of Ukraine, because without it there will be no point in discussing its membership in NATO.

At the same time, the NATO summit is expected to "announce new commitments regarding military support to Ukraine," added Stoltenberg and mentioned the "multi-program" to increase the compatibility of the Armed Forces with the armies of the Alliance.