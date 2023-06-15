The European Parliament called on NATO to invite Ukraine to the Alliance

MEPs call on NATO allies to fulfill their obligations to Ukraine and pave the way to invite Kyiv to join the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

This is stated in the relevant resolution of the European Parliament (EP).

This document was adopted on May 15. 425 MEPs voted pro, 38 — contra and 42 abstained. Parliamentarians expect that "the accession process will begin after the end of the war and will be completed as soon as possible."

According to them, the EU and its member states, together with NATO allies and like-minded partners, should work closely with Ukraine to develop a temporary framework for security guarantees to be implemented immediately after the war. The Parliament emphasizes that Ukraineʼs integration into both NATO and the EU will strengthen regional and global security and strengthen ties between Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic community.

In addition, the members of the European Parliament condemned the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, calling it a Russian war crime for which there should be consequences.

The European Parliament also called for a comprehensive and adequate EU recovery package for Ukraine, which should focus on immediate, medium and long-term assistance, reconstruction and recovery of the country. They are waiting for the approval of the Rebuild Ukraine Facility proposed by the European Commission, which will cover the financing of Ukraineʼs reconstruction needs in the coming years.

Parliamentarians confirmed their support for last yearʼs decision of the European Council to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for the EU. They are demanding a clear path to start accession negotiations and are confident that with enough support the process could begin as early as this year.