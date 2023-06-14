NYT: Allies pressure Biden to accelerate Ukraineʼs NATO membership

A debate has flared up among NATO member countries, putting pressure on the US President Joe Biden to support a much faster and more reliable path to membership for Ukraine.

The American newspaper The New York Times (NYT) writes about it.

Many allies, especially countries bordering Russia, want to show their commitment to Ukraineʼs NATO membership ahead of the allianceʼs July summit. According to Biden administration officials, some want to see a timetable and a specific goal set for true membership, "but only after the war stops raging."

Biden approaches this issue cautiously, as he does not want to involve NATO in a direct conflict with Moscow. In addition, taking into account the desire of the US president to prevent any splits in the alliance, all options for Ukraineʼs admission to NATO are associated with significant costs. Only Germany completely sided with Biden.

According to one high-ranking American official who is actively involved in the discussions, the question of Ukraineʼs membership has become an "all-consuming debate" both in Europe and within the Biden administration.

Several high-ranking American officials, led by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, apparently took the position that the Biden administration will be forced to indicate a more concrete path for Ukraine to membership, even if no date is set.

On Tuesday, June 13, Biden met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Stoltenberg presented Biden with a compromise proposal in which NATO would agree that Ukraine would not have to go through the standard procedure for membership applicants before it could join.

At NATOʼs July summit in Vilnius, Ukraineʼs President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to receive a set of commitments by the alliance from member states to continue supplying arms, ammunition and money in the medium term — regardless of the fate of the current counteroffensive or the election.

NATO is also expected to elevate its relations with Ukraine from the NATO-Ukraine Commission to the Ukraine-NATO Council, which means a higher level of interaction and integration.