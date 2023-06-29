FT: EU to offer Ukraine bilateral security arrangements. The guarantors will be France, Germany, Great Britain and the USA

The European Union (EU) is preparing to offer Ukraine future security guarantees, and the blocʼs leaders are planning to agree on their long-term commitments against the background of war and growing instability in Russia.

The Financial Times (FT) writes about it.

France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States led the effort for bilateral security arrangements. They will provide Ukraine with long-term financing, military supplies, training and intelligence.

According to the FT, this declaration was developed by France, which wants to send a "very clear political signal" to Ukraine and Russia. One of the newspaperʼs sources added that such guarantees show the EUʼs interest in a broader security system designed to protect Ukraine, not just one that will be on the side of NATO under the leadership of the United States.

Meanwhile, future security guarantees have drawn opposition from Ireland, Malta and Austria, EU neutrals who want more details on what such guarantees would entail.

However, in the previous statement of the EU leaders, it is said that their countries "are ready to contribute together with partners to future security guarantees for Ukraine that will help it protect itself in the long term, deter acts of aggression and resist destabilization attempts."