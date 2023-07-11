EFE: Biden advocated a simplified procedure for Ukraineʼs accession to NATO. He is in favor of canceling the MAP

US President Joe Biden advocated a simplified procedure for Ukraineʼs accession to NATO, i.e. the cancellation of the Membership Action Plan (MAP).

This is reported by the Spanish publication EFE with reference to a high-ranking American official.

The cancellation of the MAP for Ukraine means that the Ukrainian government will not have to fulfill a multi-year program of conditions to demonstrate that the country has completed the necessary reforms in the fields of defense, economy and politics.

The Membership Action Plan (MAP) is a NATO program to which candidate countries are admitted. It was approved in 1999, since then 11 European countries have passed through it. But last year, the Alliance invited Finland and Sweden to NATO without a MAP, so Ukraine also insisted on bypassing this program.