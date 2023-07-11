President of the USA Biden will meet with President Zelensky at the NATO summit in Vilnius

US President Joe Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet on July 12 at the NATO summit in Vilnius.
This was reported by US Presidentʼs National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan at a press conference.
According to him, Biden will talk to Zelensky about the fact that allies and partners are ready to make long-term commitments to help Ukraine defend itself and postpone future aggression.
The American president will tell about what these obligations will be and how they will be fulfilled. At the same time, Sullivan noted that they will complement "the historic support that the United States has been providing for 16 months."
- A summit of NATO countries will be held in Vilnius on July 11-12. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that at this summit, the Alliance should make a political decision: to present a timetable for Ukraineʼs accession or to undertake to do so by the end of the year, so that this would be a signal to Russia. On the eve of the summit, Kuleba informed that the NATO allies, after negotiations, decided to remove the membership action plan from Ukraineʼs path to the Alliance.
- On July 9, Joe Biden said that Ukraine is not ready for NATO membership. The war must end before the Alliance can consider the inclusion of Ukraine in its ranks.
- On July 7, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg informed that the Alliance will make three key decisions regarding Ukraine at the summit.
- The US, Germany and Hungary are resisting attempts by Poland and the Baltic states to offer Ukraine a plan for NATO membership at the Alliance summit. Polish President Andrzej Duda calls for Ukraine to join NATO. However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron prefer to discuss security guarantees. France, Germany, Great Britain and the USA can become guarantors.