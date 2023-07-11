President of the USA Biden will meet with President Zelensky at the NATO summit in Vilnius

US President Joe Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet on July 12 at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

This was reported by US Presidentʼs National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan at a press conference.

According to him, Biden will talk to Zelensky about the fact that allies and partners are ready to make long-term commitments to help Ukraine defend itself and postpone future aggression.

The American president will tell about what these obligations will be and how they will be fulfilled. At the same time, Sullivan noted that they will complement "the historic support that the United States has been providing for 16 months."