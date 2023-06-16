CNN: Biden is ready to abandon the MAP for Ukraineʼs accession to NATO

The US President Joe Biden is ready to abandon the Action Plan on NATO membership for Ukraine (MAP).

CNN writes about this with reference to sources.

According to their data, Biden is ready to support the rejection of the MAP, which was provided for in the 2008 agreement. According to sources, this is part of a proposal by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and was discussed during a meeting between the two leaders in Washington earlier this week.

The US president is most concerned about finding a concrete proposal that allies will support and that will signal to Ukraine that they are moving forward on the path to NATO, the CNN interlocutor said. However, the US still does not see Ukraineʼs membership in the alliance as inevitable because of the reforms Kyiv needs to implement, and the source said Stoltenbergʼs proposal reflects that. However, it does not define the specific terms of Ukraineʼs membership in the Alliance.