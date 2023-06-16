CNN: Biden is ready to abandon the MAP for Ukraineʼs accession to NATO

The US President Joe Biden is ready to abandon the Action Plan on NATO membership for Ukraine (MAP).
CNN writes about this with reference to sources.
According to their data, Biden is ready to support the rejection of the MAP, which was provided for in the 2008 agreement. According to sources, this is part of a proposal by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and was discussed during a meeting between the two leaders in Washington earlier this week.
The US president is most concerned about finding a concrete proposal that allies will support and that will signal to Ukraine that they are moving forward on the path to NATO, the CNN interlocutor said. However, the US still does not see Ukraineʼs membership in the alliance as inevitable because of the reforms Kyiv needs to implement, and the source said Stoltenbergʼs proposal reflects that. However, it does not define the specific terms of Ukraineʼs membership in the Alliance.
- On May 16, 2022, the US Chargé dʼaffaires Christina Quinn stated that Ukraine can join NATO even without a membership action plan (MAP).
- The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that at the July NATO summit in Vilnius, the Alliance should make a political decision: to present a timetable for Ukraineʼs accession or to commit to doing so by the end of the year, so that this would be a signal to Russia. The President Volodymyr Zelensky will also come to the July summit — he has accepted the invitation.
- According to The Financial Times, the USA, Germany and Hungary are resisting attempts by Poland and the Baltic states to offer Ukraine a plan for NATO membership at the Allianceʼs July summit in Vilnius.