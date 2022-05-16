US Embassy Chief Quinn: Ukraine can join NATO without a membership action plan

Chargé dʼAffaires Christina Quinn said Ukraine could join NATO without a Membership Action Plan (MAP).
She stated this during a meeting with Ukrainian journalists, European Truth reports.
According to Quinn, the United States continues to support an open-door policy for all "graduate students", including Ukraine, if it seeks to join the Alliance.
"As for the possibility of Finland joining without a MAP, the Membership Action Plan has never been a legal requirement for joining NATO, so Ukraine can also join the Alliance without a MAP. However, I would not call it an abbreviated procedure. MAP is a mechanism that allows the state to meet the requirements. And if a state already meets all the requirements, then the MAP becomes unnecessary," Quinn stressed.
According to her, both Ukraine and any other state should not receive a Membership Action Plan and implement it if you generally meet most of the requirements.
- On 14 June 2021, following the NATO Summit in Brussels, the leaders of 30 member countries approved a communiqué reaffirming the 2008 decision at the Bucharest Summit that Ukraine would become a member of the Alliance through the Membership Action Plan.
- US President Joe Biden has said that Russiaʼs aggression in Donbas is not an obstacle to Ukraineʼs path to NATO membership. The main condition is compliance with the Allianceʼs criteria and the fight against corruption.