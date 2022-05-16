US Embassy Chief Quinn: Ukraine can join NATO without a membership action plan

Chargé dʼAffaires Christina Quinn said Ukraine could join NATO without a Membership Action Plan (MAP).

She stated this during a meeting with Ukrainian journalists, European Truth reports.

According to Quinn, the United States continues to support an open-door policy for all "graduate students", including Ukraine, if it seeks to join the Alliance.

"As for the possibility of Finland joining without a MAP, the Membership Action Plan has never been a legal requirement for joining NATO, so Ukraine can also join the Alliance without a MAP. However, I would not call it an abbreviated procedure. MAP is a mechanism that allows the state to meet the requirements. And if a state already meets all the requirements, then the MAP becomes unnecessary," Quinn stressed.

According to her, both Ukraine and any other state should not receive a Membership Action Plan and implement it if you generally meet most of the requirements.