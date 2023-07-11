US President Biden agreed with the formulation of allies regarding Ukraineʼs accession to NATO

US President Joe Biden agrees with the wording proposed by the allies regarding the future accession of Ukraine to NATO.
CNN writes about this, noting that the American presidentʼs agreement appeared a few minutes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs statement about his dissatisfaction with the lack of specifics regarding Ukraineʼs membership in the Alliance.
- Earlier, Joe Biden said that Ukraine is not ready for NATO membership. The war must end before the Alliance can consider the inclusion of Ukraine in its ranks. At the same time, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that the Alliance will make three key decisions regarding Ukraine at the summit.
- The NATO summit is being held in Vilnius on July 11-12. There, Presidents Biden and Zelensky plan to talk face to face.