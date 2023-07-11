News

US President Biden agreed with the formulation of allies regarding Ukraineʼs accession to NATO

Author:
Liza Brovko
Date:

US President Joe Biden agrees with the wording proposed by the allies regarding the future accession of Ukraine to NATO.

CNN writes about this, noting that the American presidentʼs agreement appeared a few minutes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs statement about his dissatisfaction with the lack of specifics regarding Ukraineʼs membership in the Alliance.