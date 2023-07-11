President Zelensky is dissatisfied with the lack of specifics regarding Ukraineʼs membership in NATO

During the summit in Vilnius, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg informed that Ukraine will receive a "clear signal" regarding membership in the Alliance, but did not disclose details.

President Volodymyr Zelensky remained dissatisfied with the lack of specifics.

"Now, on the way to Vilnius, we received signals that the wording without Ukraine is being discussed. And I want to emphasize: this wording only refers to the invitation, not to Ukraineʼs membership. It is unprecedented and absurd when there is no time frame for both the invitation and the membership of Ukraine; and when instead some strange wording is added about "conditions" even for inviting Ukraine," the presidentʼs statement reads.

According to Zelensky, it seems that NATO members are not ready either to invite Ukraine to the Alliance or to make it a member, and uncertainty indicates weakness.