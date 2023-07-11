“Control over the capital.” The Mayor of Kyiv talked about conflicting issues with the Presidentʼs Office

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said in an interview with "Babel" that between him and the Presidentʼs Office (OP) there are working conflict issues regarding control over the capital.

The heads of ten district administrations of Kyiv do not report to the mayor, but are in the vertical of the president. They are responsible for shelters as balance-keepers and are paid to set them up.

According to Klitschko, a large number of shelters that "they reported" either do not meet the requirements or do not exist.

"Everything flying at Klitschko... And I was reprimanded by the Cabinet of Ministers, although before it was not within its competence — that is, somehow everything was done crookedly," the mayor added.

He also believes that there may be a "certain plan" in the Presidentʼs Office, and does not rule out "that the Office lives in the media field, and this may be an attempt to publicly destroy my reputation."

Klitschko said that he had not met with Zelensky since the beginning of the full-scale war. However, he wants "a lot" to tell him.

"For example, I would like to say that it looks very destructive and incomprehensible to Ukrainians when some politicians inside the country engage in confrontation in the midst of war," said the mayor and added that it looks "unwise" in the eyes of foreign partners.