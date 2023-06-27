From now on, Minister Kamyshin will be responsible for the proper condition of shelters throughout Ukraine

From now on, the Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin will be responsible for the proper condition of shelters throughout Ukraine, not only in Kyiv.

"Today, the Cabinet accepted the task of coordinating and controlling the restoration of shelters. The local authorities are still responsible for the operation and availability of shelters," Kamyshin noted.

He also noted that the National Security Council recognized the shelter as objects of strategic importance for civil protection of the population.

"Therefore, my task is to organize the work of responsible managers to put our shelters in order," the minister added.