Vitaliy Klitschko and the heads of the capitalʼs districts were reprimanded because of the state of shelters

At a meeting on June 27, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a number of decisions due to the unsatisfactory state of shelters in the country.

The reprimand was announced:

the head of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitaliy Klitschko;

the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko;

the head of the Holosiivsky district administration of Kyiv Serhiy Sadovyi;

the head of the Obolonsky district administration of Kyiv Kyrylo Fesyk;

the head of Pechersky District Administration of Kyiv Nataliia Kondrashova;

the head of the Solomyansky district administration of Kyiv Iryna Chechotka;

the first deputy head of the Darnytsky district administration of Kyiv (he served as the head of the district) Mykola Kalashnyk;

the first deputy head of the Shevchenkivsky Administration of Kyiv (he served as the head of the district) Oleksandr Popovtsev.

Released:

Oleksandr Khomych from the position of the head of the Zhytomyr district state administration;

Lyudmila Merzlyuk from the post of head of the Belotserkivsky district state administration of the Kyiv region;

Tetyana Sizon from the position of head of the Konotopsky district state administration of Sumy region;

Dmytro Ratnikov from the position of head of the Desnyansky district administration in Kyiv;

Serhiy Pavlovsky from the position of the head of the Svyatoshynsky district administration in Kyiv.

After the June 1 tragedy in Kyiv (three people died due to a closed shelter), inspections of shelters began in the country. The government appointed the Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin to be responsible for the proper condition of shelters throughout Ukraine.