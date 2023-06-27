Vitaliy Klitschko and the heads of the capitalʼs districts were reprimanded because of the state of shelters

At a meeting on June 27, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a number of decisions due to the unsatisfactory state of shelters in the country.
The reprimand was announced:
- the head of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitaliy Klitschko;
- the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko;
- the head of the Holosiivsky district administration of Kyiv Serhiy Sadovyi;
- the head of the Obolonsky district administration of Kyiv Kyrylo Fesyk;
- the head of Pechersky District Administration of Kyiv Nataliia Kondrashova;
- the head of the Solomyansky district administration of Kyiv Iryna Chechotka;
- the first deputy head of the Darnytsky district administration of Kyiv (he served as the head of the district) Mykola Kalashnyk;
- the first deputy head of the Shevchenkivsky Administration of Kyiv (he served as the head of the district) Oleksandr Popovtsev.
Released:
- Oleksandr Khomych from the position of the head of the Zhytomyr district state administration;
- Lyudmila Merzlyuk from the post of head of the Belotserkivsky district state administration of the Kyiv region;
- Tetyana Sizon from the position of head of the Konotopsky district state administration of Sumy region;
- Dmytro Ratnikov from the position of head of the Desnyansky district administration in Kyiv;
- Serhiy Pavlovsky from the position of the head of the Svyatoshynsky district administration in Kyiv.
After the June 1 tragedy in Kyiv (three people died due to a closed shelter), inspections of shelters began in the country. The government appointed the Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin to be responsible for the proper condition of shelters throughout Ukraine.
- On June 23, the president held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council regarding the state of shelters. At that time, the condition of the warehouses in the Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions, the Zhytomyrsky district of the Zhytomyr region, the Bilotserkivsky district of the Kyiv region, the Konotopsky district of the Sumy region, the cities of Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Dnipro, Konotop, Bila Tserkva and made a number of decisions.
- On June 10, the Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin said that all the shelters in Kyiv were checked and only 15% of them were suitable for use without significant comments. KCMA accused the government of manipulation and stated that 65% of the shelters in the capital are suitable for use.