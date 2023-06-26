Zelensky implemented the decision of the National Security Council on the unsatisfactory condition of the shelters

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) regarding the state of shelters.

At the meeting of the NSDC on June 23, the state of shelters in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions, Zhytomyr district of Zhytomyr region, Bila Tserkva district of Kyiv region, Konotop district of Sumy region, the cities of Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Dnipro, Konotop, Bila Tserkva was recognized as unsatisfactory.

Therefore, the government, regional and Kyiv administrations were instructed to bring to disciplinary responsibility the involved officials. Also, by June 30, the government should make a decision to give the shelters a different legal status — they will be objects of strategic importance. In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers should identify a government representative who will coordinate and monitor the process of bringing the warehouses to their proper state. Inspections of shelters will be systematic.

By July 31, the government must submit proposals to the parliament to strengthen criminal liability for the improper condition of shelters. Also, by July 31, the government must develop standards in the field of designing shelters, taking into account world experience and safety requirements.

By July 15, it is necessary to consider the issue of additional money to local authorities for arranging shelters in institutions with a mass stay of people (hospitals, social protection institutions, etc.).

In addition, it is necessary to increase the number of shelters for workers of critical infrastructure — build new and, if possible, rework underground structures.

The regional military administration must remove from the electronic maps of shelters those that do not meet the norms and cannot be used by June 30. Local authorities have until July 25 to bring shelters into proper condition and provide people with online access to information about existing shelters, create call centers, chatbots for receiving complaints and appeals from people in this regard.

In general, local and regional administrations should increase the number of shelters (build new ones, build mobile shelters, adapt underground structures) so that 100% of the population has access to them.